RACINE — Ernest L. Bush, 98, of Racine, passed away, at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, in the Overbrook Center, Middleport. Born November 25, 1921 in Meigs County he was the son of the late Roy Harrison and Constance Ernestine Lewis Bush. He retired from the Landmark Company in Pomeroy. He served his country in the United States Army during WWII which he was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a member of the Fellowship Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, the Racine American Legion Post# 602, and the Post # 53.

He is survived by his brothers, Charles Bush, of Racine, and George (Mary) Bush, of Portland, Tennessee, sister, Clara Mae McIntyre, of Racine, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Ernest is preceded in death by his wife, Flossie G. Bush whom he married on August 10, 1946, in Meigs County and preceded him on November 28, 2003, brothers, Robert W. Bush, Roy F. Bush, Jacob M. Bush, and Lawrence E. Bush, a sister, Susan "Bettie" Pigott.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, January, 6, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine with his nephew Harry Bush and great-nephew, Norman Matson officiating. Interment with military honors provided by the American Legion will be in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service time at the funeral home.