GALLIPOLIS — Errol Lynn Russell, 79, of Gallipolis, passed away Sunday February 17, 2019 at Abbyshire Place in Bidwell.

Born November 22, 1939 in Mason, W.Va., he was the son of the late Eddie Russell and Virginia Booth Russell. In addition to his parents he was preceded by brothers; Harold Russell, Delbert 'Peewee' Russell, Grant Russell and Alfred Russell and by his sisters; Mary Ann Cundiff, Rita Windle, Charlotte Crawford, Lois Ann Young, and Judy Lieving.

Errol was a retired ironworker and a United States Army veteran. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Middleport. He was also a member of Iron Workers Local #787 and the American Legion of Mason.

He is survived by his Wife; Vicki Doerfer Russell, two sons; Errol Russell Jr., and Greg (Julie) Russell; two daughters; Teresa Russell and Regina Brown; former wife; Mary Oiler; Brothers; Joseph Russell, Eddie Russell, and Ralph Russell; and by sisters; Joyce Rickard, Carol Jane Workman, Linda Reynolds and Nellie 'Patch' Russell; six grandchildren; Samantha (Drew) Henson, Shasta Blankenship, Greg Russell, Nate Russell, Mary Beth Russell, and Jessie Russell; and by two great-grandchildren; Garrett Blankenship and Caleb Blankenship.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Zuspan officiating. Burial will follow in the Graham Cemetery in New Haven, W.Va. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of service. Military Funeral Honors will be presented at the cemetery by the Gallia County Funeral Detail.

