THURMAN — Esther Edna Schrock, 85, of Thurman, passed away peacefully Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 6:15 p.m. at the residence of her son from congestive heart failure.

She was born April 20, 1934 in LaGrange, Ind.,to Dan and Polly (Schrock) Eash. She married Raymond L. Schrock on November 26, 1953, and he preceded her in death in 2012.

She is survived by her 5 children, Norman (Kathleen) Schrock of Patriot, Ruth (Jonas) Stoltzfus of Greenville, SC, Marvin (Hannah) Schrock of Jesup, Georgia, Martha (Ben) Surrency of Jesup, Georgia, and Carolyn (Jason) Miller of Cambridge. She is survived by one sister, Ada Miller of Shipshewana, Ind., and two sisters-in-law, Fanny Lambright of Topeka, Ind., and Alma Gingerich of Goshen, Ind. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Her parents, husband, and one great grandchild preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at Valley View Mennonite Church on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Patriot, where she was a member. Burial will be in the Valley View Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may call from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Valley View Mennonite Church.

