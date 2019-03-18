OAK HILL — Eugene D. "Pappy" Perry, age 90, of Oak Hill, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born May 26, 1928 in Jackson County, Ohio to the late John and Mattie (Berry) Perry.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Verna (Farley) Perry; sons: Lloyd (June) Perry, Carl (Donna) Perry, Jim Perry, Chuck (Joy) Perry, Elliott (Teresa) Perry, and Ray (Anna) Perry; and sister, Eloise Mosier; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and threat great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and relatives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Bill "Cotton" Carl Perry and Herman Perry.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the New Victory Lighthouse Church with Pastor Randolph Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Pattonsville Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.