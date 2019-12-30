OAK HILL — Evan Edward Davis was born January 1, 1934. He was the son of the late E. E. and Imogene Davis. He lived, and was educated in Oak Hill. As a young man, he was stricken with polio. He survived the disease, but struggled with its after-effects, which caused him to have difficulty walking. The perseverance he showed in coping with these difficulties was to be hallmark of all his endeavors throughout his life.

He graduated from The College of Wooster in 1957 and joined his father in both the refractory and the banking business. He served as a director of the bank from that time until 1974, when he became its president. In 1991 he was elected Chairman of the Board. In 2005 he became Director Emeritus, before his retirement in 2007. Within this same timeframe, he was also an important member of the Board of Trustees at the University of Rio Grande, as well as serving on the boards of Holzer hospital Jackson, and Oak Hill Financial, Inc. He was a founding member of the Welsh-American Heritage Museum in Oak Hill, as well as the Madog Center for Welsh studies at the University of Rio Grande. He was a great supporter of Oak Hill Local Schools, contributing time and financial aid to establish facilities that replaced the original high school and its athletic grounds. Even more remarkable than these things, were countless anonymous donations to the people of this area, the sort of grass roots-level contributions that help to keep the wheels turning in small communities where prayers can so often go unanswered.

A devoted husband and supportive father, he passed peacefully in his home the morning of December 24, 2019, and is survived by his wife, Elizabeth F. Davis; children, Beti, Tim, and Evan John; grandchildren, Rhys, Connor, Lily and step-grandchild, Ethan; his sister, Charlotte Specht; nephews, Richard and Tim Specht; and niece, Jane Specht. And numerous other family members and close friends.

Friends may call Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2019 at the Oak Hill Presbyterian Church with Pastors Linda Plummer and Stan Howard officiating. Burial will follow in C.M. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Welsh-American Heritage Museum, 412 E. Main St, Oak Hill, OH 45656. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.