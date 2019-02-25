GALLIPOLIS — Evelyn Faye (Beaver) Johnson was taken to her heavenly home on February 24, 2019 from The James Cancer Center in Columbus. Faye was reunited in Heaven with her husband Larry Grant Johnson whom she married on August 4, 1962.

Faye was born May 8, 1940 to Lesley and Audrey (Sanders) Beaver, who precede her in death. Faye met her husband while they were both employed at the old Holzer Hospital. After marrying the couple lived briefly in Sandusky, where they had their two sons, Kevin and Kirk. Faye was a homemaker who enjoyed listening to gospel music, home decorating, and spending time with her family. Her sons, Kevin (Ronda) Johnson of Centenary, and Kirk (Tina) Johnson of Mercerville, gave her two granddaughters who were her pride and joy: Kayla (Kyle) Mooney and Lexie (Aaron) Schoolcraft. Faye was also blessed with two beautiful great-grandchildren: Kyson and Kaybree Mooney.

In addition to her above listed family, Faye is survived by sisters: Delorice Beaver of Gallipolis, Patty Evans of Pedro, and Wyllodene (Joe) Eskew of Gallipolis. Additionally, she is survived by brother-in-law Terry (Tammy) Johnson of Florida and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Grant Johnson, parents, brothers; Rodney, Milford, and Jeffery Beaver, in-laws Grant (Melvina) Johnson and Freda Johnson, and several brother and sister-in-laws.

In the words of her great-granddaughter Kaybree, "We should be happy, not sad, because Granny is with Jesus!" The family wishes to thank the staff of The James Cancer Center for the excellent care given their mother during her time there.

Friends and family may call at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, with the funeral following at 3 p.m. at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home in Gallipolis. Burial will follow at Centenary Cemetery in Centenary.

Serving the family for the services will be Pastor Randy Carnes officiating, Pastor Joe Godwin assisting, Pat and Doug Miller with musical selections and Pallbearers: Kyle Mooney (Grandson in-law), Aaron Schoolcraft (Grandson in-law), Joe Eskew (Brother in-law), Jacob Turner (great-nephew), Kenny Barcus (Family Friend), and Doug Miller (Family Friend).

An online guest registry is available at www.waugh-halley-wood.com.