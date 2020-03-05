RAVENNA — Evelyn Ann Polichene passed away on February 27, 2020 in Ravenna.

She was born on September 6, 1935 in Gallipolis and was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Gomer Phillips, a brother, James Wesley Phillips, and her husband, Nunzio "Foot" Polichene.

She is survived by her children, Briget Polichene Chamness (Chuck), Joel Polichene (Karen), and Beth Polichene Rabatin (Paul); sisters Susan Phillips Read (Howard) and Merry Phillips; eight grandchildren, Charles Nunzio Chamness, Sally Chamness, Robert Chamness, Joseph Chamness, Marissa Milbury (Max), Jake Polichene, Briget Rabatin, and Delia Rabatin, and the newest addition to the family, great grandson Nunzio Paul Milbury.

Ann was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University, where she enrolled at age 16. She began her professional career as a laboratory technician at Robinson Memorial Hospital. She retired from the hospital as the head of the chemistry department and was a pioneer in helping to integrate computer technology into the laboratory. She received two Masters degrees from Kent State University, in education and in public administration. She served on the Ravenna City Council for many years, including as its President from 1982 - 1991, and was the President of the Reed Memorial Library Board of Trustees.

Ann was active in many civic and social organizations but was most proud of and fulfilled by her roles on the team that fostered the Ravenna City Streetscape and the Reed Memorial Library expansion. She was an avid traveler and often brought new recipes and cooking techniques back to Ravenna to share with her many friends.

Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Immaculate Conception Church in Ravenna, immediately followed by a funeral mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the "Ann Polichene Memorial Fund" at the Reed Memorial Library Foundation (www.reedlibrary.org/foundation) or the Nunzio Polichene Scholarship Fund (c/o Frank J. Cimino, Attorney-at-Law, 250 S Chestnut Street, Ravenna OH 44266).