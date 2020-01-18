ADDISON — Evond Smith, 83, of Addison, where she had lived for 63 years, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center.

Evond was born in Whitmer, West Virginia, daughter of the late John and Mary Reed Dolly. She was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Orville Thompson.

She loved her family and friends and sending out greeting cards, attending church and gospel sings, and decorating her house for the holidays. She was a 1954 graduate of Harman High School where she was the valedictorian of her class.

Evond is survived by a daughter, Jeannette (Larry) Tate of Cheshire and a son, James A. Smith of Cheshire; a grandson, Dustin (Amy) Tate of Lancaster; two great grandsons, Cameron Tate and Ryan Walker; three brothers, Hilbert (Irene) Dolly of Elkins, West Virginia, John (Velma) Dolly of Sandyville, West Virginia, and Jessie Dolly of Elkins, West Virginia; and several nieces, nephews, and special friends and neighbors.

The funeral service for Evond will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Little officiating. Her burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

