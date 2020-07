HURRICANE, W.Va. — Mrs. Florence Evlyn (King) Grimm, 91 of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Eleanor, W.Va., died July 27, 2020.

A tribute to the life of Florence will be 2 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, 11013 Charleston Road, Red House W.Va., 25168. Burial will follow in the memory gardens. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.