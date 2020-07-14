Florence Kiser-Booth

Florence Aldene Kiser-Booth was born to Glenn Kiser Sr. and Helen Jean Clagg-Kiser (formally of Poplar Ridge Cheshire, Ohio) Saturday, Aug. 30, 1952, in Gallipolis Ohio. She passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Carrollton, Georgia at Tanner Medical Center.

She was survived by her husband of 31 years William "Willie" Booth of Lineman, Ala.; her son, Curtis D. Swick Jr. of Jackson, Ohio; grandchildren, Shawn (Callie Jo) Swick of Wilkesville, Ohio; Shane (Carrie Brown) Swick of Bidwell, Ohio; Chloe and Ryan Swick of Gallipolis, Ohio; six great grandchildren; siblings, Robert "Tex" (Irma) Kiser of Chico, Ca., Glenn (Sandra) Kiser Jr. of Vinton, Ohio, Elizabeth "Sue"(Hiccama) Bonilla of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Randall (Amanda) Kiser of Apollo Beach, Fla., Rosa Ratcliff of Pomeroy, Ohio, and Betty (Todd) Hoschar of Syracuse, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Vanessa R. Swick.

A celebration of life ceremony will be at Morgan Center Church in Bidwell, Ohio at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, Rev.Ted Russell officiating. Friends and family may bring a dish and join us after in the church cafeteria. We will be going to "The Riffles" of Raccoon Creek for a flower dedication and release afterwards.