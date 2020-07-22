Fonnie Thoman

CROWN CITY — Fonnie Marie Thoman, 76, of Crown City, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020 at home.

She was born June 22, 1944 in Mt. Victory, to the late Pearl Edward and Lola Marie Barnett Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Martha Kay Thoman; two sisters Judy Taylor and Helen Barnett; and four brothers Charles, Delmar, Leroy, and Gerald Taylor.

Fonnie is survived by her husband Robert A. Thoman; son Glenn Allen Thoman of South Point; sisters Marlene Rhodes of Proctorville and Darlene Whitted of Proctorville; seven brothers Robert, Harold, Herman, Tony, Sam, Gerald, and Mike Taylor; two grandchildren Katie Collins and Bobby Collins; and two great-grandchildren Carson and Brycen.

Funeral service will be held at noon, Saturday July 25, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Thoman Family Cemetery, Crown City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.