1/
Fonnie Thoman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CROWN CITY — Fonnie Marie Thoman, 76, of Crown City, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020 at home.

She was born June 22, 1944 in Mt. Victory, to the late Pearl Edward and Lola Marie Barnett Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Martha Kay Thoman; two sisters Judy Taylor and Helen Barnett; and four brothers Charles, Delmar, Leroy, and Gerald Taylor.

Fonnie is survived by her husband Robert A. Thoman; son Glenn Allen Thoman of South Point; sisters Marlene Rhodes of Proctorville and Darlene Whitted of Proctorville; seven brothers Robert, Harold, Herman, Tony, Sam, Gerald, and Mike Taylor; two grandchildren Katie Collins and Bobby Collins; and two great-grandchildren Carson and Brycen.

Funeral service will be held at noon, Saturday July 25, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Thoman Family Cemetery, Crown City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved