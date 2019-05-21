GALLIPOLIS — Forrest Andrew "Andy" Wickline, 61, of Gallipolis passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Born on September 1, 1957 in Gallipolis, Andy was the son of Marvin L. and the late Gertrude J. Berkley Wickline, Sr. For 42 years, Andy was married to Terry Eshenaur Wickline, who survives him in Gallipolis. Andy retired from Holzer Medical Center. He was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School in the Class of 1976 and a member of River City Fellowship. Andy enjoyed hunting, fishing, making knives and powder horns and smoking meat. He loved his children and grandchildren, and he also loved horses.

Andy is survived by his wife, Terry Wickline of Gallipolis; daughters, Amanda Wickline of Gallipolis, Jessica Lawhon of Dallas, Texas, and Chelsea (Jordan) Saunders of Gallipolis; three grandchildren, Tristan Polsley, Grace Polsley, and Owen Saunders; siblings, Tamara Wickline of Gallipolis, Marvin (Marsha) Wickline, Jr. of Florida, and David Wickline of Gallipolis; and extended family, Josh Lawhon of Gallipolis, Shaun Smith of Dallas Texas, and Goble Brumfield of Gallipolis.

A Celebration of Life for Andy will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at River City Fellowship with Pastor John O'Brien officiating.

