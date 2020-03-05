WESTERVILLE — Frances E. Cray, 90, of Westerville, passed away March 3, 2020.

Former employee of Cockerell's Restaurant. Member of Spring Road Church of Christ. Survived by her husband of 21 years, Richard; children, Robert (Terri) Scott, Steve (Tara) Scott, Gary Scott and Barbara (John) Hoopes; nine grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sisters, Isabell Swain and Annabell Stanley; numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Sunday, 2-4 p.m., where service will be held Monday at 1:30 p.m., Robin Weir, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Born Sept. 1, 1929 in Gallia County. Graduate of Bidwell-Porter High School in 1948.