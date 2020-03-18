BIDWELL — Frances M. Saunders, 76, of Bidwell, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Born on February 22, 1944 in Gallia County, Frances was the daughter of the late John B. and Ethel Mildred Harrison McGuire. Frances was married to Joseph Saunders, who preceded her in death in 2010. She was a homemaker and attended White Oak Baptist Church.

Frances is survived by her daughters, Terry Kay (Dallas) Ohlinger of Gallipolis, Linda Sue (Jerry) Caldwell of Crown City, Robin Renee (Donald) Norris of Bidwell; Wendy (Kevin) Taylor of Jackson, and Millie Marie (Roger) Klein of Gallipolis; siblings, Donna Sheets of Gallipolis, Betty (David) Boggs of Gallipolis, Deborah Bloomer of Gallipolis, Tammy E. (Garland) VanSickle of Winfield, West Virginia, Larry McGuire of Cincinnati, Robert (Rhonda) McGuire of Gallipolis, Gary McGuire of Gallipolis, Johnnie J. (Mary) McGuire of Patriot, and Timmy C. (Cheryl) McGuire of Gallipolis; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Frances was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Finley Pope; grandchildren, Johnnie Donnet and Page Beard; and siblings, Roger, Louise, and Christina.

A private viewing and service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Carl Ward officiating. Burial will be in Old Mercerville Cemetery.

