GALLIPOLIS — Fred L. Sanders, 87, of Gallipolis, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center.

He was born August 7, 1931 in Gallia County, son of the late Noah Calvin and Nancy Elizabeth Lear Sanders. Fred was married to Dona J. Ours Sanders and she preceded him in death on May 25, 2010.

Surviving are his children, Steve (Brenda) Sanders and Dale (Alice) Sanders, both of Crown City, Mark (Debbie) Sanders of Gallipolis, Della (Howard) DeLong of Gallipolis, Lora (Troy) Delaney of Crown City, Karen (John) Anderson of Gallipolis; 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Dona J. Sanders, Fred was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sara DeLong, three brothers and four sisters.

Services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Providence Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph Workman officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. Fred's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Friends may call at the church from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Willis Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Holzer Cancer Center in Fred's memory.

