POMEROY — Frederick J. "Rick" Blaettnar, age 58, of Pomeroy, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Holzer Meigs Emergency Room in Pomeroy.

Born on January 1, 1962 in Gallipolis to Eleanor and the late John William Blaettnar, of Pomeroy, Rick was a 1980 graduate of Meigs High School. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Special Education from Ohio University, and was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He later obtained a Master's Degree from the University of Dayton in Public School Administration.

Rick retired from the Meigs Local School District, after serving 33 years as a teacher, coach, and administrator in various buildings throughout the district. Rick was the current Fire Chief of the Pomeroy Fire Department, a role he served in for 18 years. Rick joined the department on February 26, 1978 and served the Pomeroy community for 42 years as a Firefighter, Lieutenant, and Captain before being named Fire Chief. He served on the Pomeroy Volunteer Emergency Squad, also serving as the Squad Chief.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, John William Blaettnar; and his aunt Nancy Lee.

He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Blaettnar (Ken Eblin); daughter Jessica (Derek) Miller; son Michael Blaettnar; special friend, Sherry Ritchie; her children Heather Eagle (Jonathon Martin); and Joshua Eagle. He is also survived by grandchildren Issac Blaettnar, Madelynn Miller, Aiden Eagle, Alexandria Martin, Talon Eagle, and Emmy Eagle. Also surviving are sisters Liz and David Golowenski; Mary and Scott Warner; Cathy and Rick Johnson. Rick is also survived by an uncle, several nieces and nephews, and many friends in the fire service, who all mourn his passing.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home of Pomeroy. Due to the COVID-19 health pandemic, funeral services are private. Pastor Scott Warner will officiate the service at the convenience of the family on Wednesday, April 15, beginning at 11 a.m. At the conclusion of the funeral service, local fire departments will lead a procession from the funeral home to the cemetery. Area residents are encouraged to line the procession route, East Main Street to Butternut Avenue, and back to Mulberry Avenue to the Beech Grove Cemetery, to pay their final respects. A firemen's service will take place at Beech Grove Cemetery. Burial will follow at the Beech Grove Cemetery in Pomeroy.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to the Pomeroy Firemen's Association, P.O. Box 247, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769, in memory of Chief Rick Blaettnar.