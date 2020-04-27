POMEROY — Gale F. Shrimplin, Jr. of Pomeroy, formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on July 15, 1946, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio to the late Gale and Virginia (Carpenter) Shrimplin Sr.

Gale was a United States Navy Veteran, serving from 1964-1967. Gale worked at the Kyger Creek Power plant for 41 years. He was also a member of the VFW Post 9926, Mason, W.Va., where he was active with the Honor Guard and served with the Honor Guard for the American Legion as well. He was a member of the FOE 760 and Moose Lodge #2555 in Mount Vernon. He loved the outdoors, cooking, walking along the Ohio river, doing 5Ks and enjoying time with his family.

Gale is survived by his wife of 45 years, Francie (Pribonic) Shrimplin; children, Wendy (Robert) Day, Jennifer (Jeff) Baringhaus, Wayne Shrimplin, Patrick (Misty) Shrimplin; grandchildren, Skylar and Mason Day, Brady and Evan Baringhaus, Sydney (Thomas) James, Dale (Jessica) Shrimplin; great granddaughter, Chloe; brothers and sisters, John (Mary Jo) Shrimplin, Ronald Shrimplin, James Shrimplin, Norma Cramer, Rebecca (Jeff) Smith, Dixie Folden, Victoria (Andy) Bradshaw, Virginia Shrimplin and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Grover Shrimplin; sisters, Ruth Whitt, Patricia Grennell and Mary Curtis.

Due to the current health restrictions from COVID-19, the family will be having private family services. Burial will take place in Mound View Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Holzer Hospice, 2881 SR 160, Gallipolis, OH 45631.

