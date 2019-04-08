CHESHIRE — Gary Wayne Palmer, age 72, of Cheshire, died Monday morning April 8, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Born August 2, 1946 in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late Wayne and Lucille Denney Palmer.

He retired from AEP and also operated his own tax business for many years. He attended the Cheshire Baptist Church. Gary was a very generous person, not only financially, but also with his time and talents to many worthy causes. He enjoyed going to church and taking care of his animals.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Emma Marie Richards Palmer, along with two brothers, Danny (Shirley) Palmer and David (Connie) Palmer and a sister, Kay (Marc) Hardway all of Cheshire. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday April 10, 2019 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either the Cheshire Baptist Church 8057 St. Rt. 7 Cheshire, OH. 45620 or to the Friends of Gallia County, PO box 252 Rio Grande, OH 45674.

