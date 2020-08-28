GALLIPOLIS — Gary R. Taylor, 58, of Gallipolis, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, from injuries received in an industrial accident.

Born on June 15, 1962 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Gary was the son of Kennith R. and Audrey Slinde Taylor, who survive him in Gallipolis. On September 16, 1983, Gary married Leisa Schilling Taylor, who survives him in Gallipolis; they enjoyed almost 37 years of marriage. He was an electrician in the Maintenance Department at the Kyger Creek Power Plant. Gary was a member of Utility Workers Union of America Local 430. He was a Grievance Officer and a member of the Executive Board for the local. Gary was committed to standing up for workers' rights and a staunch supporter of the labor movement; he was a 34 year member. Gary attended Gallipolis Christian Church. He was a member of Morning Dawn #7 Masonic Lodge. Gary was an avid sports fan, especially following the Cincinnati Bengals and OSU Buckeyes. He adored his grandchildren; Gary was Poppa to them.

Gary is survived by his wife, Leisa Taylor of Gallipolis; son, Eric (Anne) Taylor of Williamstown, West Virginia; daughter, Katie (Sam) Shawver of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Braxton, Luke, and Josie Taylor and Zane and Nora Shawver; brother, John (Jenny) Taylor of Gallipolis; and nieces and nephews, Mandy Taylor, Kelly (Aaron) Richards, and Casey (Macie) Taylor.

A funeral service for Gary will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Bowers officiating. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the funeral home; a Masonic Service will follow the visitation Saturday at 8 p.m. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gallipolis in Lights, P.O. Box 1126, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.