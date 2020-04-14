POMEROY — Gathel Lee Shaffer, 90, of Pomeroy, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020. Daughter of the late Virgil and Vada Barnett, she was born July 27, 1929, in Boone County, West Virginia.

Gathel was a devoted Christian who loved her Lord and set an example for all who knew her of the grace and love of God. She was loved by all who met her as she was kind and loving to everyone.

Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother, she is survived by three children, Bob Shaffer of Marietta, Belinda Nease of Middleport and Tom and Mary Shaffer of Pomeroy; daughter-in-law, Teresa Shaffer of Pomeroy; 14 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl Stanton Shaffer; an infant daughter; a son, Jim Barnett; and a brother, Alvin Barnett.

Private family services are under the direction of Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home. Burial will be at Meigs Memory Gardens.

Condolence messages may be expressed to the family at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Holzer Senior Care and Heartland Hospice nurse Paula.