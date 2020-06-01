There are not enough words to describe how much Sue was loved and how much love she gave. She was born Geneva Ethel Birchfield and was "Sue" to her friends and family. She was born in Fostoria, Ohio on October 3, 1942 to Kenneth and Verna (McDaniel) Birchfield. She came from humble beginnings and remained humble. Sue graduated from Gallia Academy High School in 1961 and married the love of her life, Jim Bays on June 3 of the same year. Sue and Jim had two children, James Michael "Mike" Bays and Kimberly "Kim" Blackburn. Sue worked as a TPW at GDC for 31 years and retired. She didn't know a stranger and was at Walmart almost everyday. She enjoyed relaxing at home in her pajamas watching her favorite TV shows with her son, Mike. She enjoyed eating out, going to Bingo and spending every free minute with her family and loving on her great grandbabies. Sue lived for the day and didn't dwell on the past. She loved and forgave freely with a full heart. She lived and loved the simple life. Sue was a little lady with more spunk than you could measure. She was always on the go and said that's what kept her healthy. Sue spent her whole life taking care of others from her sister to both her elderly parents all while working a full time job. Sue's husband, Jim was diagnosed with cancer in 2000. She loved him and took care of him through sickness and in health and lost him 29 days later. Her family always came first even before her own health. She loved them with all of her heart and is still worrying and watching over them from the clouds. Sue left this world May 30, 2020 unexpectedly at Holzer Medical Center. There is no doubt that she is reunited with Jim after 20 long years and they are currently strolling over Heaven. Sue is proceeded in death by her siblings Jim McDaniel, Carl McDaniel, Josephine Miller, Julia "Nadine" Kirby and infant sister, Jenny Bell. She is survived and missed dearly by her children, grandchildren Amanda (Andy) Nibert and Andy Blackburn and great grandsons Conner, Clayton, Cooper and Creed Nibert all of Gallipolis. Sue was one of a kind with a heart of gold and the patience of Job. Her memory will live on through her family. Private funeral services will be Friday June 5, 2020 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Burial will follow at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Pallbearers: Andy Blackburn, Andy Nibert, John Blackburn, Zach Stanley, Bill Bays and Conner Nibert. Special pallbearers: Clayton, Cooper and Creed Nibert In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in Sue's memory. An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.