PATRIOT — George Denver Larson, 82, of Patriot, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at his residence.

Born January 18, 2937 in Gallia County, he was the son of the Late James "Lafe" Larson and Helen Shafer Larson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Beverly A. Mumpower Larson; one brother, Jim Larson; one by three sisters, Mary Eads, Ella Mae Williams and Goldie Peck.

George was a retired auto mechanic.

He is survived by one son; Denver (Carolyn) Larson, of Patriot; three daughters, Sharon (Roger) Rutherford, of Centenary, Debra Hatfield, of Vinton, and Mary Ann Larson, of Vinton; eight grandchildren' 16 great-grandchildren; and by his companion Barb Moss and her children; Shelly Hatfield and Bill Wray.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor David Beaver officiating. Entombment will follow in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers will be Brad Beaver, Tony Rutherford, Elias Hatfield III, Dustin Beaver, David "Mike" Fife, and Bill Wray.

In addition to flowers, contributions can be made to the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home, 810 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio, 45631, to help with George's expenses.

An online registry is available at www.waugh-halley-wood.com.