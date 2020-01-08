THURMAN — George Edward Woodward III, 34, of Thurman passed away at his home on Saturday evening, January 4, 2020.

George was born to Diana and George Woodward in Gallipolis.

George was an over the road truck driver for Integrity Trucking, an occupation he loved. He graduated from Gallia Academy High School and Buckeye Hills Career Center in 2004 and earned a certificate in heavy equipment from Hocking Hills Technical College. George loved riding his Harley every chance he got. He was an avid hunter and mud-running 4-wheeler.

He is survived by his mother, Diana (David) Somerville; father, George E. (Becky) Woodward, Jr.; brothers, Travis Jay (Heather) Frasher, Chris (Elaine) Somerville, and Matthew Kayser; sisters, Tabby Sibley, Micah Gardner, and Rachel (Dell) Smith; special friend, Jessica McGuire; his other brother, James Williams; several nieces and nephews whom he adored; and several aunts and uncles.

George was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Grace and Cecil Terry; paternal grandparents, Nona and George Woodward, Sr.; and a nephew, Drew Gardner.

George will be missed by his dog, Switch, his constant companion; his brothers in the Rolling Souls MC; and his church family at Vinton Baptist Church and Old Kyger Free Will Baptist Church.

The funeral service for George will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Heath Jenkins and Pastor John Jackson officiating. His burial will follow in Mound Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the funeral home.

The pallbearers will be T.J. Frasher, Chris Somerville, Tony Rutherford, Seth Woodward, Brian Burns, Austin Gaines, Chris Levandofshy, Joe Webb, and Randy Reece.

