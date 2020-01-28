GALLIPOLIS — Gerald Ryan Denney, 84, Gallipolis, passed away at his home Saturday, January 25, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born May 27, 1935 in Salyersville, Kentucky, son of the late Fred Ryan and Dora Orene (Henry) Denney.

Surviving Gerald are his children: Terri (Dan) Curry, Hilliard; Vicki Denney, Lexington, Kentucky and Mike (Vicky Brown) Denney, Gallipolis; grandchildren: Ryan (Ashley) Curry, Columbus; Shannon Curry, Wheeling, West Virginia; Sarah Beth (Shawn) Adkins, Salyersville; Nicole (Aaron) Bickle, Albany; Amanda (Lance) Neville, Gallipolis; Zach Brown, Columbus; and great-grandchildren Rowan Curry, Case Adkins, Connor Adkins, Ayden Neville, Kolben Neville, Cannon Neville, Lucas Bickle, Reagan Bickle and Rowan Bickle as well as special friend, Jan Denney.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son Todd Ryan Denney.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral services. Cremation services are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, who is honored to serve the Denney Family.

