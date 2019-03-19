NEWARK — Gerry Jon Hupp, 79, of Newark, Ohio, died Monday, March 18, 2019.
Military services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Greenlawn Cemetery conducted by the Lowell American Legion. The family will greet friends at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday. Memorial donations can be made to Marietta Community Foundation/Gold Star Park. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Family of Faith Community Church, 975 Mt. Vernon Rd, Newark, Ohio.