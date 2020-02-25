CHILLICOTHE — Gilbert 'Bert' Marion Craig III, 38, of Chillicothe, died Friday, February 21, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio.

Born March 5, 1981 in Gallipolis, he was the son of the Rev. Gilbert M. Craig Jr. and Patricia Spencer Craig who preceded him along with his maternal grandparents, James and Betty Harris Spencer, paternal grandparents, Gilbert M. Craig Sr. and Lucille Doss Craig and by an infant son, Gilbert M. Craig IV.

Bert was a 1999 graduate of Gallia Academy High School, where he was an outstanding football and track athlete. He enjoyed watching sports, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enlisted in the United States Army in 2008 and served a tour in Afghanistan as a transportation operator and was a member of the Airborne Unit. He was awarded several medals including the Global War on Terrorism Medal along with the National Defense Service Medal. He was currently working at the Chillicothe VA facility as a boilermaker.

He is survived by two sisters, Gretchen (Brent) Jones and Heather (Cody) Roberts, a brother, Bobby (LaToya) Mabry, aunts and uncles, Gayle and Harvey Brown, Robin and Paul Close, Teri Howell, Tom and Linda Spencer. Nieces and nephews, Harrison, Torraye, Spencer, Maliyah, Comyah, RJ, Jayden, Craig, Adalynn, Cody, Durreall, Sheilaya and Maggie, his faithful canine companion.

Funeral services will be at noon, Saturday February 29, 2020 at the Paint Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Christian Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Street Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be presented at the cemetery by the VFW #4464 Honor Guard. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. - noon.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Chillicothe VA 17273 State Route 104 Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 ATTN: Volunteer Services.

Pallbearers will be: Brian Mitchell, Jeff Mitchell, Spencer Roberts, Harrison Roberts, Torraye Martin and JT Spencer.

Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family.

