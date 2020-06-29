Ginger Cummings

LONG BOTTOM — Ginger Marie Cummings, 50, of Long Bottom, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Holzer-Meigs Emergency Department in Pomeroy, Ohio.

She was born March 21, 1970, in Parkersburg, W.Va., daughter of Mishia Sue Rager Hayman and the late Guy Thomas Hayman. Ginger deeply loved her grandchildren. She also loved gardening, antique furniture, animals, feeding birds and vintage gowns. Ginger was a 1988 graduate of Eastern High School and a mail carrier for the Middleport Post Office.

In addition to her mother, Sue Hayman, she is survived by her husband, Matt Cummings; a daughter, Lauren (Garrett Underwood) Cummings; twin grandsons, Jacoby and Creed; two bonus grandchildren, Carter and Blaire; three nephews, Tyler, Brick and Ethan; a niece, Santana; and two sisters, Paige and Greg Winebrenner and Beth Murphy.

In addition to her father, Tom Hayman, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Derik.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, from 4-7 p.m.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.