June 6, 1933-Aug. 18, 2020

Giovanni (John) Armando Brunicardi, 87, of Loveland, Ohio, passed away Aug. 18, 2020.

He was born June 6, 1933 in Lucca, Italy. He was the son of the late Antonio and Laura Brunicardi. He spent his first 13 years of life in Italy, and after suffering through the devastation of World War II, his family immigrated to the United States and settled in Gallipolis, Ohio.

He graduated from Gallia Academy High School in 1954 and chose to serve his country, which he loved so dearly, in the United States Air Force. He showed his immense musical talent early in life and was a member of the Air Force band. After an honorable discharge from the military, he had his own dance band in New York City. He completed his degree in music at Ohio University and began decades of giving back to his community with his first position as a band director in Gallia County.

He found the love of his life in the former Katie McDaniel, his "Blue Eyes," and they were married in December of 1964. With his devoted wife by his side, they opened Brunicardi Music in 1967, and it remained in operation until 1999. Brunicardi Music became a beacon in the community for music, education, and support of the arts. The store was a labor of love for John, and through it he shared his passion for music and educating children.

John was a musical master who never met a child he could not teach to play an instrument. He showed ardent support for the band and choir programs of the area and spent many late nights repairing instruments to keep area band programs going. He touched so many lives, instilling a love for music in those who knew him, and that love continues to this day.

Above all else, the family he built with his Blue Eyes was the most important aspect of his life. He adored his three daughters and was the most loving and supportive Papa. He became a surrogate father to so many of their friends. Theirs was a house full of music, food, and love.

He and his Blue Eyes retired to Loveland when he became a Nonno, and these were some of the best years of his life. His grandchildren were a complete joy to him, and he would rock and sing and play with them for hours. Their eyes never failed to light up at the sound of his voice. He was a gift — a beautiful, loving gift from God to his wife, his daughters, his grandchildren, and all who were blessed to know him.

He is survived by his wife, Katie Brunicardi of Loveland, Ohio; daughters Laura ( Jeff) Northup of Loveland, Ohio, Armanda ( Brad) Hively of Higginsport, Ohio, and Anita ( Jim) Dove of Canal Winchester, Ohio. He was a proud Nonno to Madeline Kaye and Evan William Northup, James Jonathon Dove, and Sophia Catherine Hively.

Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held. To honor this remarkable man, the family requests that all who were touched by him surround themselves with their loved ones and beautiful music. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date when those who loved him can laugh, hug, and reminisce together about a life well lived and a beautiful man who was well loved.