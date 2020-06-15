Gladys Price
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — Gladys Geraldine Price, 84, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va.

A graveside service and burial will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Ashton, W.Va., with Rev. Tom Moore officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented time, social distancing and face mask are recommended.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved