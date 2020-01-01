GALLIPOLIS — Glenn A. Smith, 84, Gallipolis, Ohio died in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born November 22, 1935 in Pikeville, Kentucky, son of the late Ira and Gladeus (Burnett) Smith. The former Gallia County Engineer who served several terms, he also worked for the US Army Corp of Engineers in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. Glenn was the former director of the District 10 Ohio Department of Transportation, former manager of Buckeye Rural Electric and the former Gallipolis City Manager. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, National Society of Professional Engineers and the County Engineering Association.

Glenn married Barbara Gail Burgess November 24, 1956 in Pikeville, Kentucky, who survives with a son, Michael (Stacey) Smith, Gallipolis, Ohio and daughter, Lisa Coriell, Portsmouth, Ohio. Also surviving are grandchildren: Brittany Ray, Brianna Smith, Brandon Smith, Lauren Coriell and Evan Coriell; four great-grandchildren and sister, Carol (Charles) Asbury, Pikeville, Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, G. David Smith and sister, Rosemary Ramsey.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2019 in Grace United Methodist Church, Second Ave, Gallipolis, Ohio with Pastor Bob Powell and Rev. Ray Kane officiates. Entombment will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis, Ohio. Friends and family may call at the church Saturday 12:00 PM to the time of service.

