POMEROY — Glenna L. Riebel, 78, of Pomeroy, Ohio went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2020, at Ravenswood Care Center, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 21, 1941, in Elizabeth, West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Julius and Bethel Fought Watson and Ruby Smith Watson.

Glenna was a 1959 graduate of Belpre High School and then graduated from Camden-Clark as a registered nurse in 1962. Glenna was a nurse for 32 years and even after retirement continued to care for her family, neighbors and friends. Glenna would always say "my family and my nursing profession have been my '"Purpose In Life'". Glenna was a member of the First Baptist Church of Middleport, Ohio.

Glenna was a devoted Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years John Riebel, Sr.; a son, John Jr. (Tammy) Riebel and grandchildren, Cari (Ryan) Wachter and Ethan Steger and great grandsons, Max and Rowan Wachter; a daughter, Pam (Bryce) Buckley and grandchildren, Daniel (Darci) Buckley, Andrea (Dustin) VanInwagen and great grandson, Kasen VanInwagen; sister, Margaret (Harry) McElfresh; brothers, David Watson, and Steve (Brenda) Watson; sisters-in-law, Jo Ann Watson and Betty Watson; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Charles Watson, Ronald Watson and Doug Tenney.

Due to current health concerns there will be private family services conducted by the Anderson-McDaniel Funeral Home, Pomeroy, Ohio.

Private graveside services will be officiated by Pastor Billy Zuspan at the Meigs Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Meigs County Cancer Initiative P.O. Box 85, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.