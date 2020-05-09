Golden Blake
MIDDLEPORT — Golden Odell Blake, 81 of Middleport, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Arbors Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Pomeroy, Ohio. Born Feb. 5, 1939, in Mason County, W.Va., the son of the late William and Virgie Boggs Blake. Odell loved living life to the fullest, traveling the United States, taxi-cab driving in Chicago, Illinois, living in Bakersfield, California. Odell enjoyed listening to and singing Merle Haggard songs, he had a passion for helping others in need. Odell loved all of his children with all his heart and soul, and had a weakness for pretty women. Odell is survived by his daughters and son-in-laws, Jill and Bill Cummings, Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., Bernice and Rick Wells, Crown City, Ohio, Lisa and Rick Wise, Middleport, Ohio, Tammy Quillen, Chester, Ohio; sons, John Blake, Middleport, Ohio, Don "J.R." West, Columbus, Ohio; sisters, Sylvia Sayre, New Haven, W.Va., Goldie Willet, New Haven W.Va.; a brother, Bill and Peggy Blake, Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; ex-wife and life-long friend, Betty Taylor, Harrisonville, Ohio; life-long friend Diane Smith, Middleport, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Odell was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Southern Blake; three brothers Roy, Pearl, and Delbert Blake; and one sister, Jewell Blake. Services will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Anderson-McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at the Riverview Cemetery Middleport, Ohio.

Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
3:00 PM
Riverview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
