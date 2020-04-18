POMEROY — Grace Ilene Abbott, 86, of Pomeroy, Ohio passed away on April 16, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1933 in Middleport daughter of the late William and Effie Montgomery.

She was a member of the Middleport Church of Christ. She and her husband were former owners of the Frosty Freeze in Gallipolis and she was a cook at Meigs Local Schools for 37 years. Grace loved her family deeply and was well loved by her family and community. She was also an avid Meigs sports and Ohio State fan.

Grace is survived by her children, Dan (Sherry) Abbott of Thornville, Roger (Susie) Abbott of Pomeroy and Vicki Hoffman of Pomeroy; grandchildren, Jason (Allison) Abbott of Thornville, Darin (Mandy) Abbott of South Point, Travis (Julie) Abbott of Pomeroy, Grant (Katie) Abbott of Grandview Heights and Carrie (Mike) Chancey of Pomeroy; great grandchildren, Brook, Lauren and Carter Abbott, Bailey Shrider, Reece and Emily Abbott, Estelle Abbott and Annie Chancey; sister-in-law, Jane Abbott of Pomeroy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband in 2001 Horrace "Bud" Abbott whom she married on September 17, 1950. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Hysell, Merle Benedict, Willa Bowers and Georgia Wehrung; and her in-laws, Arlee and Trecie Abbott.

Private family services are under the direction of Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.andersonmcdaniel.com