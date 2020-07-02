SPRINGFIELD — Greg Reynolds, 66, of Springfield, Ohio, went to rest with our Lord on Monday June 29, 2020. He was born July 12, 1953, in Legion, Ky., to the late Earl and Edna (Caudill) Reynolds.

He will be remembered by those who loved him best as brother, dad, uncle and grandpa. He was preceded in death by his eldest brother, Rodney Reynolds.

He is survived by his daughter, Trinity (Jeff) Reynolds Barajas of Grafton Ohio; son, Jason (Dawn) Reynolds of Cleveland Ohio; son, Brad (Erin) Reynolds of Strongsville Ohio; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; siblings, Sue Reynolds of Springfield Ohio, Gary Reynolds (LadyD) of Gallipolis Ohio, and Aileen Ehlinger of Springfield, Ohio.

Private celebration of his life will be held for family and friends.