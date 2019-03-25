On Saturday, March 23, 2019, Gregory K. Miller, loving and devoted husband and father passed away at the age of 55. He was born October 2, 1963 in Gallipolis, to the late Vernie L. and Kathleen (Naylor) Miller.

Greg was a proud truck driver for 30 years, and an avid hunter and fisherman. He also had a passion for restoring antique tractors. Greg's greatest treasures were his wife, his family, and God.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Danner) Miller; two children, Jessica Miller Lusby and Lacey Miller; grandson, Tyler Lusby; brothers, Steve Miller and Vernon Miller; sister, Debbie Miller Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Teresa (Miller) Holbrook.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Gallia Baptist Church with Pastor Cline Rawlins officiating. Burial will follow at Gallia Baptist Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent towww.lewisgillum.com.