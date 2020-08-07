GALLIPOLIS — Gregory Scott Unroe, 57, of Gallipolis, died Friday July 31, 2020 at his home.

Born February 1, 1963 in Crown City. He was the youngest of 15 children, the cherished son of the late Vilas and Irene Unroe.

He was the devoted father of four loving children: Nikki Hall (Unroe), Bobbi Unroe, Nathan Unroe and Gregory "Mikey" Unroe, as well as the grandfather of seven beloved grandchildren: Emma, Daisy, Kellen, Lylah, Colton, Scarlett and Sasha. Also surviving are a host of brothers, sisters, cousins, and friends.

Greg worked for 20 years as a lineman.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday August 11, 2020 in Swan Creek Cemetery.

