1/
Gregory S. Unroe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS — Gregory Scott Unroe, 57, of Gallipolis, died Friday July 31, 2020 at his home.

Born February 1, 1963 in Crown City. He was the youngest of 15 children, the cherished son of the late Vilas and Irene Unroe.

He was the devoted father of four loving children: Nikki Hall (Unroe), Bobbi Unroe, Nathan Unroe and Gregory "Mikey" Unroe, as well as the grandfather of seven beloved grandchildren: Emma, Daisy, Kellen, Lylah, Colton, Scarlett and Sasha. Also surviving are a host of brothers, sisters, cousins, and friends.

Greg worked for 20 years as a lineman.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday August 11, 2020 in Swan Creek Cemetery.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home - Gallipolis
810 2nd. Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
740-446-0173
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved