GALLIPOLIS — Harley E. Johnson, Jr., 86, of Gallipolis passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Mary's Emergency Room in Huntington, West Virginia.

Born on September 5, 1932 in Gallipolis, Harley was the son of the late Harley E. and Sarah Lucy Harrison Johnson, Sr. On December 22, 1960, Harley married Miriam Jean Henry Johnson, who survives him in Gallipolis. Harley retired after thirty-three years working for Empire Furniture Company. In his younger years, Harley attended Belle Chapel. He enjoyed going to car races, hunting, and watching TV westerns.

Harley is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Jean Johnson; children, Harla and James Saunders of Gallipolis, Jody and John Cline of Gallipolis, Susan and Tom Moss of Gallipolis, and Jason and Judy Johnson of Chillicothe; twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren, and two great great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Harley was preceded in death by a sister, Pluma May Johnson and brothers, John Robert (Bob) Johnson and Harry Nelson Johnson.

The family will receive family and friends at the residence, 15 White Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Willis Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.