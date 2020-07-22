1/
Harold Gilmore
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

POMEROY — Harold E. Gilmore, 86, of Pomeroy, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his residence.

Born Jan. 30, 1934, in Pomeroy, Ohio, he was the son of the late Walter and Edna Oiler Gilmore. Harold was retired from Midwest Steel after 27 years of service and attended Calvary Pilgrim.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lucille Bradshaw Gilmore; one son, Jason Gilmore; one daughter, Jeannie (Rob) Richmond; four grandchildren, Matthew, Calab, Collin and Alex; and one sister Joanne (Roland) Wise.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Jim, Clarence, Deke, Wendell and Barney; four sisters, Maxine, Marge, Leona and Vivian; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Mark Nix officiating. Burial will follow in Meigs Memory Gardens. Visitation will take place on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home. Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home
106 Mulberry Avenue
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
I worked with Harold for many years at Midwest Steel. We always called him GENO. He always showed others the Love of Christ, always a good witness for His Lord and Savior. I am sure he will be missed by many.
Gene Goodwin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved