REEDSVILLE — Harriett "June" Smith, 78, of Reedsville, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Laurels in Athens Ohio surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Hartford, W.Va., on Dec. 11, 1940, to the late Charles and Elizabeth Johnson.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas "Dick" Johnson and her ex-husband, Harold E. Smith.

She is survived by her children, Charley Smith, South Carolina, Rick (Candy) Smith of Cheshire, Ohio, Debbie (John) Davidson, Pomeroy, Ohio, Cindy (Mike) Smith, Middleport, Ohio, Tina (Richard) Norman, Athens, Ohio, and Kelly (Ronnie) Robinson of Reedsville, with whom she lived with for the last 23 years; sister, Gilda (Harold) Herb and Jack (Elaine) Johnson both from Columbus Ohio.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shannon, Matthew, Ricky, Randy, Robby, Brandy, Brittany, John Michael, Cody, Mikey, Jimmy, Heather, Nicole and Ronna, several great grandchildren and her loving dog Miley.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Steve Tomek officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral service. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.. at the Meigs Memory Gardens.

