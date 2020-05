Or Copy this URL to Share

FRAZIERS BOTTOM, W.Va. — Harry Farris Jr., 76, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home. A private graveside service and burial, with military honors was held at the Mt. Zion Cemetery, with Pastor Chuck Elkins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va.



