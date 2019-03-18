Obituary
Harry Kearns


WEST COLUMBIA — Harry Joseph Kearns, 89, of West Columbia, W.Va., died March 15, 2019, at his home following a brief illness.

Service were at 1 p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019, in the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va., with Pastor Natasha DeBoard officiating. Burial followed in the Zirkle Cemetery, Letart, W.Va. with military honors provided by the V.F.W. Post #9926, Mason, W.Va., American Legion Post #140 New Haven, W.Va. and the V.F.W. Post #39 Pomeroy, Ohio. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019
