Harry Simpkins

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Harry Clay "Moke" Simpkins, 72, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at CAMC Memorial, in Charleston, W.Va.
There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the First Church of God Ministry Center, with Pastor Bob Patterson officiating. The family will receive guests from 1 p.m. until the service time. Please observe the CDC guidelines of maintaining social distancing and face-coverings. There will be a gathering of family and friends at 4 p.m., Sunday, at Krodel Park that all are invited to visit and share memories.
Crow-Hussell Funeral Home is serving the Simpkins family.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.