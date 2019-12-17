VINTON — Harry Milton Smathers, Jr., 75, Vinton, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home.

He was born September 7, 1944 at Athens, son of the late Harry M. Smathers, Sr. and Dorothy Jean Arnes. He retired from Sprinkler Fitters Union 669, where he was a member for 50 plus years; a 50-year member of Vinton Volunteer Fire Department, serving as fire chief for more than 30 years where considered his fellow firefighters family. Harry was also a member of Sons of the American Legion, Wilkesville, Post 476, his extended family for 31 years.

Harry enjoyed his retirement. It gave him time to do his vegetable garden, to go fishing and hunting with his best friend Dale Grant. It gave him time to spend with his friends and family. Harry celebrated life every day. Anyone who met Harry, liked Harry. He had a zest for life. His passing will leave a hole in a lot of hearts. He will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by wife, Linda Lee Robinson Smathers; stepson, Brian Long and infant great-grandson, Bentley Levi Kropf.

He is survived by his dog and best buddy Marshall, cat Tom, and his many fur and feathered children. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Harold Wayne (Cinnamon) Smathers and Charles Bruce (Karissa) Smathers; Harry's significant other, Debra Smith and his girl Tootsie; grandchildren: Lil Harry Milton Smathers, Kristin Marie Smathers, Levi Kropf, Jake Smathers, Blake Smathers, Dillion Smathers, Dustin Smathers and Logan Rocchi; great-grandchildren: Gracelynn Kropf, Lilly-Ann Smathers, Cadence Smathers, and Hunter Smathers.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel with Rev. Heath Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Vinton Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday 4-8 p.m. with firefighter services conducted at 7:45 p.m.

Online condolences may be made by visiting http://www.mccoymoore.com.