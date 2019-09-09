RIO GRANDE — Harry Glenn Ward, 83, of the Rio Grande community, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, September 8, 2019, at his home.

Born February 15, 1936 in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late Buell and Ada Harding Hayes. Glenn was a 1954 graduate of the Gallia Academy High School and was retired from the Columbus and Southern Ohio Electric Company. He was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church, a Master Mason of Morning Dawn Lodge #7 of Free & Accepted Masons of Ohio, Gallipolis Shrine Club and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Master Mason of the Valley of Columbus. He was also a member of the Gallia County Conservation Club and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Surviving are his wife, Eloise Harrison Ward, who he married June 5, 1955 in Gallipolis, his daughter, Sherri Lynn (Jay Rhodes) Beach, of Bidwell, his son, Terry (Charlene) Ward, of Patriot, grandchildren,Michael Glenn (Kristin) Ward, Zach Beach and Sable Beach, great-grandchildren, Sebastian Beach, Ryder Rhodes and Lilly Phillips. Also surviving are his brother, Dr. Tom (Nancy) Hayes, of Lima.

In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by a brother, Grover Ward.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Ray Kane. Interment will be in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. A Masonic funeral service will conducted by Morning Dawn Lodge #7, F & AM, at 8 p.m., Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.