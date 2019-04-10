GALLIPOLIS — Hazel Louise Cox, 66, of Gallipolis passed away peacefully at Holzer Medical Center surrounded by her loving family on April 10, 2019. She entered Heaven's gates joyfully to be with her two sons, Guy and Johnny.

She was born in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to John and Ruby Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Campbell and mother, Ruby Rainey Campbell; two sons, Guy Thomas Ferguson and Johnny Ferguson; granddaughter, Vallisha Ferguson; brother, Johnny Ray Jones; and two sisters, Anita Pritchard and Glenda Simmons.

Hazel is survived by her husband, James Cox of Gallipolis; two daughters, Ruby Cumpton of Gallipolis and Tracy Perry of Proctorville; a loving sister, Lillie Setzer of Columbus; a brother, William D. Jones of Lexington, Kentucky; and her cousin who was more like her sister, Opal Cox of Gallipolis. The loves of her life were her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Taylor Nunn, Dessy Berkley, Bryant Sturgill, Kaylee Sturgill, Kylen Deskins, Ceyonah Ferguson, and Cooper, Parker, and Aubree Sturgill. Hazel had many nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own children.

Hazel will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She was someone who always saw the good in everyone she met and refused ever to let anyone go hungry. She loved holidays, especially Christmas, and being surrounded by her family.

Hazel's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Holzer Hospice and the staff of Holzer Medical Center for the excellent care, kindness, and compassion that Hazel received during her illness. The family also expresses a special thank you to Chaplain Fred Williams for his faith, prayers, and presence in her life during her times of need for many years.

The funeral service for Hazel Cox will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Chaplain Fred Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the funeral from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

