GALLIPOLIS — Hazel Marie Gardner, age 67 of Gallipolis, passed Sunday, June 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center.

Born February 6, 1952 in Gallia County, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Betty Myers Massie.

In addition to her parents she was preceded by one sister, Carolyn Valentine and by two brothers, Milton "Mick" Massie and Donald Massie.

Hazel was a retired employee of the Gallipolis State Institute.

She is survived by her husband, Fred Gardner; a son, Mark Gardner; three brothers, Melvin (Teresa) Massie, Jimmy Massie and Michael Massie; one sister, Barbara (Charles) Curnette; and brothers-in-law Keith Valentine, Ed Gardner, Allen Gardner, and Roger Gardner. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and other family members.

In keeping with Hazel's Wishes, no services are planned.

Waugh Halley Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family.

