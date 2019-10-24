Helen Bickers

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Helen J. Bickers, 96, Chambersburg, Pa. (formerly of Crown City, Ohio), passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 in the Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Chambersburg.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Monday, October 28, 2019 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio with Rev. Jim Lusher officiating. Burial will follow in the Centenary Cemetery, Gallipolis. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the service time of noon.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
