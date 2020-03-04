PATRIOT — Helen E. Lambert, 84, of Patriot, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Abbyshire Place.

Born on December 20, 1935 in Christiansburg, Helen was the daughter of the late John and Clara Holman James. Helen was married to Cecil Eugene Lambert for 67 years before he preceded her in death on January 6, 2018. She was a housekeeper for several families in Gallipolis. Helen was a member of Rodney Pike Church of God. She enjoyed going to church, gardening, and her grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her children, Cathy (Carl) Priode of Portsmouth, Jeanetta (Eddie) Shriver of Thurman, Tim (Rhonda) Lambert of McArthur, Kim (Jim) Skidmore of Thurman, and John (Kendra) Lambert of Oak Hill; grandchildren, Jason (Jessica) Priode, Chris (Joni) Priode, Jenny (Larry) Berry, Jill Shriver, Katie (Floyd) Evans, Tim (Thelma) Lambert, Jr., Kelly Lambert, Aaron (Stephanie) Lambert, Jeff (Jason) Casey, Jimmie (Olivia) Skidmore, Josh (Kayla) Skidmore, Sarah (Derrek) Duty, Alanta (Tyler) Walls, John Clinton Lambert, Jr., Sierra Bentley, Taylor Burchett, and Kristen Eick; 30 great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Clara Reichard, Jenny Durst, and Carol Yontz; brothers, Marvin James, Doug (Pat) James, Danny James, and Tom (Sherry) James; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Lee Lambert in 2011; sister, Barbara; and brothers, Bill, Jerry, and David.

The funeral service for Helen will be held at noon. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Bynum officiating. Her burial will follow in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the funeral home; friends may also call prior to the funeral service from 11 a.m.-noon on Monday at the funeral home.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.