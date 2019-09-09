GALLIPOLIS — Helen M. Stowe, 90, of Gallipolis, passed away, at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 in the Overbrook Center, Middleport.

Born November 11, 1928, in Crystal Lake, Illinois she was the daughter of the late Emil Schwartz and Emma Dierker Schwartz Krueger. She was a retired from Sherman Hospital of Elgin, Ill., where she was a record clerk. She was a member of the Cheshire Baptist Church.

Helen is survived by her son, James Stowe, of Elija, Georgia, daughters, Kim (Jay) Jones, Cheshire, Barbara (Bob) Barnes, of Dallas, Georgia, and Lisa (Marty) Rae, of Chamblee, Georgia. Thirteen grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents Helen is preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Miller, a son, John Stowe, a sister, Shirley Nuhn.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no calling hours nor funeral services. Cremation services are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis.