THURMAN — Herman Roush Reese, 90, of Thurman, formerly of Cheshire, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Born on September 25, 1928 in Cheshire, Herman was the son of the late Willard L. and Faye M. Roush Reese. On June 3, 1950, Herman was married to Thelma McDade Reese, who survives him in Thurman. He was a Union carpenter, beginning with Pomeroy Local #650 and Point Pleasant Local #1159. Herman was also a Cheshire Township Trustee for sixteen years and a certified welder in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. In 1963, Herman started Reese Trenching and Backhoe Service. Then in 1978, he partnered with his son, Tom, to form Reese Excavating, which is still in business today. Herman was a graduate of Cheshire High School, Class of 1947 and a member of Cheshire Masonic Lodge #456. He was also a member of Cheshire Baptist Church.

Herman is survived by his wife of 68 years, Thelma Reese of Thurman; son, H. Thomas "Tom" (Judie) Reese of Thurman; and daughter, Rosalie (David) Durbin of Gallipolis. He was the beloved Grampy of his grandchildren, Ashley (Kevin) McClanahan, Colby (Chelsea) Reese, Cory (Lauren) Miller, and Natalie Miller; and great grandchildren, Kate Reese, Kyndall McClanahan, Ben Reese, Kaden McClanahan, and Sydney McClanahan. Herman is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Reese of Cheshire and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Herman was preceded in death by his brothers, Luther Reese, Loren Reese, and Emerson Reese.

The funeral service for Herman Reese will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor John O'Brien and Pastor Mel Mock officiating. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Herman's name to the Leukemia Foundation.

